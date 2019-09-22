× Wings and wheels draw crowds to Simsbury Airport

SIMSBURY- The 33rd Annual Simsbury Fly-in and Car Show drew in crowds of airplane and car lovers on Sunday.

The event gives them a chance to show off their prized possessions.

People lined the runway to watch helicopters, old military aircraft, and classic planes take off.

“Everyone should get an airplane and fly,” says Bill Kulle of Skylark Airpark.

For those who like to stay on the ground, there were plenty of classic cars to see as well.

The event is Simsbury Airport’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The Simsbury Airport is a privately funded airport, there’s no public funds that come to the airport,” said Greg Schaan, vice president of the Simsbury Flying Club, “We generate about 60 percent of what we need to operate the airport.”