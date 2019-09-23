Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the YWCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YWCA New Britain and Queen Ann Nzinga Center, Inc. are inviting the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration on September 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA East Side Community Center at 600 East Street in New Britain.

This free event is open to the community and people of all ages can enjoy popular Hispanic food, music, and dancing. The fun includes live performances by Socky Y La Nueva Creation and CCSU’s C.O.L.A.D.A. You can even learn how to salsa dance from CCSU’s C.O.L.A.D.A. dance team, and make your own maracas and play games with CCSU’s Latin American Student Organization (LASO)! Paradym Academy program staff will be recording the event to be posted on www.ywcanb.org.