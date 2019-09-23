Dulos scolded by Stamford judge 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - Fotis Dulos, a co-defendant in the case of his missing, estranged wife, who disappeared four months ago, was back in court Monday. This time, to receive a warning from a Stamford judge.

Fotis Dulos was scolded for not keeping his GPS tracking bracelet properly charged. The judge said this is not a trivial matter.

“It’s akin to a smart phone running out of power in a very short period of time after a low battery status the GPS stops functioning and your movements would therefore be untrackable,” said Judge John Blawie.

Then, Dulos’ attorney said his client should not even be required to even wear a GPS monitoring device.

“I am unaware of any other case in the state of Connecticut where a person not charged with a crime of violence and with no criminal history has had an electronic monitoring device imposed,” said attorney Norm Pattis.

Stamford State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo said Dulos should not only be required to wear the bracelet. He asked the judge to have a curfew imposed so that Dulos is sure to charge it every night. The judge said no to both attorneys requests, but once again reminded Dulos he must comply “because as you know, there’s two doors out of this courtroom,” said Judge Blawie. “There’s that door (pointing to the one those in custody use) and there is the door out the back with your counsel. And I don’t wanna send you through that door while these allegations are pending.”

Pattis also told the judge he will be filing a public interest appeal of the gag order in this case Wednesday at the Connecticut Supreme Court because he says Blawie judge has acted in ways that no other in the U.S. ever has “by basically imposing a prior restraint on Mr. Dulos, me and others associated with the case barring us from commenting on a charge that hasn’t even been brought,” Pattis said.

Then, Dulos said what he typically does when given the opportunity to speak

“I would like to thank all these people that have given me their support,” he said. “I just want to tell you how much I love my children and I can’t wait to see them.”

And, with that, Pattis said we will see you all on October 4 where Pattis will argue their motion to dismiss all charges against Dulos.