East Hampton brewery bans kids and pets

EAST HAMPTON — Beginning Saturday, Fat Orange Cat Brewery will become kid and pet free.

The brewery took to Facebook with the following announcement:

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻We have a huge announcement👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Starting September 28th, FOC will become KID and PET free. (21 and over) We realize this is a HUGE decision but we take the safety of our staff, our customers, our cherished pets and our property VERY VERY VERY seriously. There is no doubt some people will be upset and perhaps we’ll lose some folks’ business, we get it, but in the end there is nothing more important than the wellbeing and safety of everyone who visits FOC and everyone who is a part of the craft beer community. Please help us spread the word about FOC’s new rule as well as awareness as this is indeed an increasingly serious issue in the brewery scene. 🧡Thank you for your understanding 🧡Thank you for your support🧡We’re going to go brew some more beer now and then hug our animals. Peace and Love ✌🏻❤️ @ Fat Orange Cat Brew Co.