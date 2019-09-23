First day of Fall: Warm with some humidity, chance for showers later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's now officially autumn, but it really doesn't feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 80s today with a decent amount of humidity in place. Most of the day will be dry, but as we head towards the late afternoon and evening, our chances for a few showers starts to rise. A front coming in from the west will bring us that rain chance, but it doesn't look like any significant rainfall. We've been quite dry lately with this quiet stretch of weather, so any rainfall we get would be much-needed.

After the front moves out, dry and sunny weather moves in for several days. Even though temperatures will be cooler than Monday, they'll still be above average in the mid 70s. More quiet weather sticks around all the way into this upcoming weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. Chance evening showers. High: mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, even a rumble of thunder possible. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: Low-mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli