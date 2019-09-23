FOX61 All-Stars: See YOUR sports video on TV

FOX61 wants to include your all-star in our sports reports. From little-league to high school football, tennis to billiards, we want to see it all. Send it to share61@fox61.com or send it to us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; and the FOX61 sports squad will take a look and see who is ready to be the next FOX61 All-Star.

Some tips:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape) so the video looks like footage you’d see on TV, not skinny cell-phone video.

Make sure to choose the highest quality available on your phone (some email apps will degrade the quality of your video)

Consider using a file sharing app like airdrop, wetransfer.com, or google drive.

See past FOX61 All-Stars featured on air: