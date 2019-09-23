What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Man hit by train, killed when he jumped on tracks while holding daughter in NYC: police

Posted 1:13 PM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, September 23, 2019

NEW YORK CITY — A man died Monday when he jumped in front of an oncoming subway train in the Bronx with his child, according to police and WPIX.

Authorities said the man jumped in front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station while holding his 5-year-old daughter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Police said the daughter survived, and a photo provided to PIX11 News shows her alert and seemingly crying while being held by an FDNY official at the scene.

