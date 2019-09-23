What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Man killed after ATV flipped over in Harwinton

Posted 12:26 PM, September 23, 2019, by

HARWINTON — Police say 61-year-old James Delevieleuse was killed after an ATV crash Sunday morning in Harwinton.

Around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the High Riders Snowmobile Club on a report of a man in cardiac arrest.

According to police, Delevieleuse was riding an ATV in a heavily wooded area when it flipped over. He was ejected from the ATC and struck a nearby tree. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police say.

Delevieleuse sustained injuries to his face, head, and neck and was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.