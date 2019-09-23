× Man killed after ATV flipped over in Harwinton

HARWINTON — Police say 61-year-old James Delevieleuse was killed after an ATV crash Sunday morning in Harwinton.

Around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the High Riders Snowmobile Club on a report of a man in cardiac arrest.

According to police, Delevieleuse was riding an ATV in a heavily wooded area when it flipped over. He was ejected from the ATC and struck a nearby tree. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police say.

Delevieleuse sustained injuries to his face, head, and neck and was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.