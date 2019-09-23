× Mosquitoes in South Windsor test positive for EEE

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town of South Windsor is warning residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after they tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

Eastern Equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) is spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to health officials, there is no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat EEEV infection.

Last week, the Connecticut Department of Health announced their first death from EEE in the state since 2013.

That person was from East Lyme who contracted the virus in August.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should: