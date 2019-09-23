Mosquitoes in South Windsor test positive for EEE
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town of South Windsor is warning residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after they tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Eastern Equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) is spread to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to health officials, there is no vaccine to prevent or medicine to treat EEEV infection.
Last week, the Connecticut Department of Health announced their first death from EEE in the state since 2013.
That person was from East Lyme who contracted the virus in August.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active.
- Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.
- Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.