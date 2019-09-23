What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
New Haven police investigating Sunday shooting

September 23, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday evening.

Police said at 5:46 PM, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the area of Brookside Avenue between Level Street and Wilmot Road. They said a 22-year-old Hamden man was found to be suffering from a  gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for his injuries. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Police said there was more than one crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

