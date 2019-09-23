× North Carolina woman who embezzled more than $130k from Connecticut company sentenced to prison

HARTFORD — A North Carolina woman who embezzled more than $130,000 from a Connecticut company has been sentenced to prison.

Officials said Susanna Kurus, 44, of Garner, North Carolina, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 30 days of imprisonment, followed by 60 days of home confinement, for embezzling more than $130,000 from her former Connecticut employer. Kurus also must serve two years of supervised release, during which she is required to perform 100 hours of community service.

Kurus formerly resided in Connecticut and was employed as the accounting manager for a company based in Stratford. Between October 2014 and June 2017, prosecutors said Kurus used the company’s financial accounting software to transfer customer credits to at least six personal debit card accounts, and then used the money for personal expenditures. All told, she stole $133,870.55.

Kurus was ordered to make full restitution.

On March 13, 2019, Kurus pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Kurus, who is released on $200,000 bond, is required to report to prison on January 6, 2020.