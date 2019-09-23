× Quality control officer of Connecticut meat supplier admits fabricating E. Coli test results

HARTFORD — The quality control officer of Stafford Springs meat supplier admitted in court Monday to fabricating E. Coli test results.

Debbie L. Smith, 60, of Ellington, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to a charge related to a Connecticut meat processing business’s falsification of numerous E. coli test results. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of making and using a false document, a charge that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Officials said New England Meat Packing, LLC, in Stafford Springs, slaughters, processes, sells and transports of meat and meat food products for human consumption. By law, the company is required to perform one generic E. coli carcass swab for every 300 animals slaughtered and to periodically collect ground beef samples for E. coli testing. Smith is/was the HACCP Coordinator/Quality Control Officer for the company.

Officials said, “Memet Bequiri, between November 3, 2016 and September 9, 2017, Smith prepared and submitted in the company’s Lab Sample Report binder, which the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) reviews, a total of 36 documents relating to 52 separate carcass swabs and ground beef samples on behalf of New England Meat Packing. The 36 documents were each on the letterhead of a certified laboratory that tests food product samples to ensure safety and wholesomeness and signed by the laboratory director. The documents stated that the required E. coli testing of samples submitted by New England Meat Packing had been conducted and completed, and that all 52 samples tested negative for E. coli. In fact, none of the 52 carcass swabs and samples had been submitted or tested by the identified laboratory, or any other laboratory, and the 36 documents were fraudulently prepared using laboratory letterhead obtained from previous testing that New England Meat Packing had conducted with that laboratory.”

The investigation revealed that Beqiri authorized the preparation and submission of the fabricated E. coli test results. During an interview with a USDA’s FSIS investigator, Beqiri admitted that the documents were fraudulent, and that his business did not collect and submit the samples to the certified laboratory because he did not correlate the potential impact on food safety with his sampling program and wanted to create the appearance he was compliant with all USDA HACCP testing requirements.

There have been no known instances of illnesses reported by anyone who consumed the meat in any of the states where the meat was distributed.

Smith is released on bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for December 10, 2019. On August 20, 2019, Beqiri pleaded guilty to one count of making and using a false document and aiding and abetting. He awaits sentencing.