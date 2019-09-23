× Silver Alert issued again for Bristol teenager

BRISTOL — Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for Angelina Mercado.

A Silver Alert for Mercado was also issued last week but was canceled when she returned home safe.

Police say now, Mercado was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st.

Mercado is described as a white female, around 5’0″, 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She’s possibly wearing ripped blue jeans with white Nike sneakers that have pink shoelaces.

Anyone with information on Mercado is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.