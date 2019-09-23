× State election officials open probe into Bridgeport election

HARTFORD — Connecticut election officials have opened an investigation into allegations of absentee ballot irregularities in Bridgeport’s recent Democratic primary for mayor.

The State Elections Enforcement Committee on Monday voted 4-0 at a special meeting to issues subpoenas to the Bridgeport Town Clerk. Officials say they will move quickly, given the upcoming Nov. 5 general election, but acknowledged such investigations are time-consuming.

The subpoenas seek any absentee ballot mailed in for the Sept. 10 primary; the inner and outer envelopes; absentee ballot distribution logs; voided and rejected ballots; moderator logs; and other documents.

Monday’s probe comes after Hearst Connecticut Media reported widespread problems with the primary election, which incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim narrowly won with the majority of absentee ballots. Issues included people not registered as Democrats, to ineligible felons casting ballots.