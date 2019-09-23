× The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge returns to Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass — Do you think you can stay in a coffin for 30 hours? Six Flags New England has the right competition for you.

The park is holding its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge for a second year. Don’t worry, the coffin will be opened from the shoulders up so you can, you know, breathe.

The challenge this year will be held on Saturday, October 12th into Sunday, October 13th.

Six people will be chosen to spend almost a day anda half confined in the life-sized coffin. Yes, bathroom breaks and meal breaks will be provided (along with some scare tactics so be on your guard).

Registration opens Septemeber, 23rd.

All applicants must have their entry completed by noon, September 29th.

To enter simply visit their website and be prepared to explain “Why do you want to take the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags?” in 100 words or less.

The contest is open to anyone 18+. The best six submissions will be selected!

Winner of the 2019 coffin challenge will receive

• Check for $600

• A pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes

• A pair of 2019 Haunted House Passes

• A pair of ride Exit Passes (premium ride access)

All other remaining finalists will receive

• A pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes

• A pair of 2019 Haunted House Passes

• A pair of ride Exit Passes (premium ride access)

