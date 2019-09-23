× Three men, one juvenile arrested after stealing hemp plants in Simsbury

SIMSBURY — Police say they’ve arrested three adults and a juvenile after they reportedly stole hemp plants from a farm in Simsbury.

The three adults are from Massachusetts.

Police did not specify the farm that was targeted.

The adults arrested were 20-year-old Eduard Otero-Febo, 19-year-old Jeftian Otero-Febo, and 22-year-old Joel Padilla.

All four suspects face charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, larceny, and interfering with a police officer.