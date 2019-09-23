× Vandalism at Gales Ferry pumping station leads to boil water advisory

GALES FERRY — Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a water pumping station and that has lead officials to issue a boil water advisory for a section of the town.

On Monday, Ledyard Police were called to the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority pump station located at 17 East Drive in Gales Ferry for a report of vandalism. Gales Ferry is a village in Ledyard.

Police found that the pump station building had been breached and there was vandalism to the station which is under active investigation. As a precaution, the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority and the Connecticut Department of Public Health are directing a “boil water” advisory in Gales Ferry until water testing results are obtained.

The Southern Connecticut Water Authority said in a statement:

Over the weekend one of the three pumphouses serving SCWA customers in Gales Ferry was broken into and vandalized. Although the water distribution system and equipment in that pumphouse does not appear to have been tampered with, we are shutting down that system until samples can be taken and we receive verification the water is fine. As a further precaution the State Department of Health has requested we request customers do not drink the water until we receive verification that the samples are negative. Originally we posted a Boil Water Notice, but the State DPH has requested we take the extra precaution in case the system was somehow tampered with. Because the pumphouse that was vandalized is our largest in the Tower system we are asking that all Tower customers conserve water until that system is back on-line. SCWA is cooperating with the Ledyard Police and Federal Authorities to apprehend the perpetrators. Tampering with a water system is a federal offense and can be prosecuted as an act of terrorism.

Customers of Southeastern Connecticut Water on the following streets should boil water prior to use for drinking or cooking:

Bluebird Drive, Bobwhite Trail, Christy Hill Road, Conrad Court, Eagle Ridge Drive, East Drive, Friar Tuck Drive, Heritage Drive, Hillside Drive, Holly Lane, Hyde Park Road, Kings Highway, Kennedy Drive, Lincoln Drive, Laurel Leaf Drive, Long Cove Road, Lark Lane, Little John Court, Ledgewood Drive, Maid Marion Drive, Monticello Drive, Mount Vernon Drive, Nottingham Court, Oakwood Drive, Osprey Drive, Partridge Hollow Road, Parkwood Drive, Pequot Drive, Pheasant Run Drive, Queen Eleanor Drive, Quail Meadow Drive, Robin Hood Drive, Ramblewood Drive, Summit Drive, Sherwood Trace, Terry Road, Vinegar Hill Road, Warbler Way, Whippoorwill Drive, West Drive, Washington Drive, and Whalehead Road.

Questions regarding the advisory should be directed to Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority (860) 464-0232.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is requested to call Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400.