Video shows UConn student apparently frying eggs during class

STORRS — They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one University of Connecticut student wasn’t going to let class get in the way of a well-balanced meal in the morning.

This dude is frying eggs in lecture at my school rn LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/scr0vaYSMK — J (@ffsBenfica) September 20, 2019

Video posted to snapchat and then posted to twitter on Friday shows a student in a lecture hall with a griddle over his lap frying eggs, spatula and all. In the video, another student is seen also recording video and another student turns around to see where the sizzling sounds are coming from.

It’s unclear who recorded the original video and posted it to snapchat. “This guy legit frying eggs in the middle of class,” the user captioned the video, which was geo-tagged in Storrs and included the snapchat filter “you know you’re in college when…”

Twitter user @ffsBenfica tweeted what appears to be a screen recording of the video. The tweet amassed more than 42,000 retweets and more than 147,000 likes by Monday evening.

FOX61 reached out to UConn for comment, but a spokesperson could not confirm if the video was actually recorded at UConn.

Perhaps the student heard that eggs are apparently a “perfect food” according to a new article from the BBC which cited a UConn professor.

“The egg is meant to be something that has all the right ingredients to grow an organism, so obviously it’s very nutrient dense,” UConn associated professor of nutritional science Christopher Blesso told BBC last week.

Are eggs helpful to our health… or a cause of heart disease?@UConn researcher Christopher Blesso weighs in. via @BBC_Futurehttps://t.co/aQ5Jck4vBh — UConn Research (@UConnResearch) September 19, 2019

