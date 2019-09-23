× Westport man facing multiple charges after illegal steroids, firearm found in house

WESTPORT — Police say 42-year-old Westport resident Patrizio Aciola was charged with numerous drug offenses Friday evening.

According to police, in October of 2018, Aciola’s wife went to them to report ‘inappropriate behavior’ by her husband to their two-year-old child.

Police say she reported Aciola asked the child if they wanted to put their hand on the stove and burn themselves. Another allegation stated that Aciola watched an inappropriate video while near both her and the child.

She also reported that within his home there was a firearm and what she believed were illegal steroids, police say.

Police say based on her statement and photographs, police issued a search warrant for Arciola’s home. A C02 air pistol long with a number of cartridges was turned over to the police. Police say they also found two boxes of syringes, as well as large quantities of various types of pills and liquids which were an anabolic steroid during their search of the home.

An arrest warrant was granted for Arciola.

On September 20th, police say Arciola turned himself in around 5 p.m.

Arciola was charged with possession of a Controlled Narcotic Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Risk of Injury to a minor, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Arciola posted a $10,000 bail, and he is expected in court Monday.