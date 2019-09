Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- It was a memorial 75 years in the making.

Monday in Avon, a pilot who perished fighting over in Italy in WWII, finally was given a proper burial after his remains were validated by DNA tests.

With family and friends present - including his sister, Army First Lt. Herschel Mattes was honored.

FOX61's photojournalist Sean McKeever has the story.