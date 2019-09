Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney,

I tore my rotator cuff when some guy, who was TEXTING while driving, blew a stop sign and hit me.

After 20 sessions of physical therapy, I am still in so much pain that I’m opting for surgery.

I also have to reimburse my works health plan!!

How do I get any money out of this deal—he only has a $50,000 policy (as do I) and my medical bills are going to exceed that?

Can I get extra money because he was texting?

Pete O