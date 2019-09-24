At UN, Trump to say US ‘does not seek conflict’

President Donald Trump is planning to tell the United Nations General Assembly that the United States “does not seek conflict with any other nation” as tensions with Iran rise.

Trump will make his annual address to the world body on Tuesday and will try to square his go-it-alone foreign policy approach with calls for a multinational response to Iran’s escalating aggression.

The Republican president says in excerpts released by the White House that the United States desires “peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all.” But he says he “will never fail to defend America’s interests.”

Trump also will make a case for sovereignty and border security, again prioritizing individual nations’ self-determination over alliances and globalization.