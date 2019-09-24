× Biden to speak out on Trump for urging Ukraine probe

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to deliver an on-camera statement on “the DNI whistleblower report and President Trump’s ongoing abuse of power,” according to a

campaign press release.

Biden has decried reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son’s business dealings there.

Biden said in a statement over the weekend that if the reports are true, “Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.”

Biden said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “so that the American people can judge for themselves.”

Biden released the statement after news organizations reported Trump had urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump says there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with foreign leaders