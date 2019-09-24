What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Biden to speak out on Trump for urging Ukraine probe

Posted 1:28 PM, September 24, 2019, by

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to deliver an on-camera statement on “the DNI whistleblower report and President Trump’s ongoing abuse of power,” according to a
campaign press release.

Biden has decried reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son’s business dealings there.

Biden said  in a statement over the weekend that if the reports are true, “Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.”

Biden said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “so that the American people can judge for themselves.”

Biden released the statement after news organizations reported Trump had urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump says there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with foreign leaders

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.