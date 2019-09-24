What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Bridgeport police arrest homicide suspect

Posted 11:35 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, September 24, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police have arrested a suspect Tuesday in the death of a man earlier in the month.

Police arrested , 26,  in connection to the September 1 homicide of Jose Perez-Ortiz, 41, at the corner of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

Brown is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is held on a $750,000 bond.

Bridgeport police say surveillance video showed Perez-Ortiz, of Monroe, attempting to stab a man outside the variety store just after 6 p.m.

The man pulled a gun and fired, striking Perez-Ortiz.

The shooting was the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.