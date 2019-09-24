× Bridgeport police arrest homicide suspect

BRIDGEPORT — Police have arrested a suspect Tuesday in the death of a man earlier in the month.

Police arrested , 26, in connection to the September 1 homicide of Jose Perez-Ortiz, 41, at the corner of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street.

Brown is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is held on a $750,000 bond.

Bridgeport police say surveillance video showed Perez-Ortiz, of Monroe, attempting to stab a man outside the variety store just after 6 p.m.

The man pulled a gun and fired, striking Perez-Ortiz.

The shooting was the city’s 13th homicide of the year.