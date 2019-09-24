× Bridgeport voters file a lawsuit challenging Democratic Mayoral primary election

BRIDGEPORT — The controversy surrounding Bridgeport’s Democratic Mayoral primary took another turn Tuesday, when a lawsuit was filed in Superior Court challenging the results.

Three plaintiffs are suing, urging a new election.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim declared victory over state senator Marilyn Moore. State Sen Marilyn Moore won the ballot machine vote but lost to Ganim due to absentee votes.

On Monday, the State Elections Enforcement Committee convened a special meeting and made a decision on how to proceed regarding alleged voting irregularities in Bridgeport.

The committee voted unanimously to pursue two subpoenas and to open a formal investigation.

They voted to subpoena Bridgeport’s city clerk to collect and hand over all documents related to the absentee ballot process. They also voted to subpoena Park City Properties to hand over security video following allegations that seniors were misinformed following a pizza party at at least one of their residential housing complexes at 376 East Washington Avenue.

You can read the full release from Bridgeport Generation Now Votes and PT Partners on the lawsuit filed Tuesday: