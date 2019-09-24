× Cool Tuesday night; Sunny Wednesday with temps in the 70s

After reaching 92 degrees at Bradley Airport yesterday, we’re back to fall with high temperatures in the 70s. It will also feel less humid out there, as dew points will gradually drop throughout the day. Sunshine will give way to a few clouds building in during the afternoon, and although there may be a brief shower, it won’t be a rainy day at all.

Wednesday will be brighter and once again we’re looking at pleasant fall conditions with highs in the 70s.

But the cooler fall air may not last long. Temperatures will warm above average a few times later this week, including this weekend. Long-range, temperatures could get quite warm again by later next week. Bottom-line, summer isn’t done with us just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, a bit chillier. Lows: 49-55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance for afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid-upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, chance sprinkle. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

