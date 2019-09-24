Customer held at gunpoint during Manchester store robbery 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER — Manchester police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who robbed the Manchester Discount Liquors on Broad Street at gun point Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video released by police shows the two enter the store around 1:50 with guns drawn. The suspect in gray quickly pointed his gun at the clerk and tossed her a red bag. The suspect then grabbed a customer and pointed the gun at his head.

“The investigators are doing everything to gather as much information as possible but again we are asking the public’s help if anyone recognizes the individuals depicted in the video and images to call us immediately,” Lt. Ryan Shea said.

The suspects were able to get away with cash from the register but thankfully no one was injured.

Police say they are releasing the images and videos in hopes that someone will recognize something about the men. If you have any information you are to contact Detective Andrew Young at (860) 643-3348.