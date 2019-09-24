Get Hired CT draws thousand to Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People from across Connecticut looking for work showed up in force in Hartford Tuesday morning. They were dressed to impress with resumes in hand for “Get Hired Ct.”

“What makes me a good employee is my ability to lead and to stay positive,” says job-hunter Keanu Yong. “I am a hardworking young man, who is task-oriented, who can effectively communicate with others, with a common goal to get the job done,” added Jeff Courneen of Newington who is also looking for work.

Huge crowds filled the Connecticut Convention Center for for “Get Hired CT.”

“I am looking for a position in sales or a police department,” said Yong.

Courneen is looking to work with his hands, “Warehouse positions mainly, something I have experience in and something that is growing in Connecticut.”

Roughly 120 companies were on hand looking to add to their ranks.

“The jobs that people are hiring for is entry level to executive level, so we get a range of individuals,” said Jeremy Mooser with event organizer, Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut

Jennifer Sanzo is with Flex and says her Connecticut company is looking to hire, “We look for entry level positions for machine operators and mold-makers and then we look for highly specialized areas, specifically in the engineering field.”

In total these employers are looking to fill about 11,000 positions across our region.

“I think regardless of what the unemployment rate looks like, there are still people who need help finding jobs,” said Mooser.

Christina Steinberg is looking to work in the restaurant business and landed an interview before she left, “I just landed a job interview with the Max Restaurant Group for Thursday. I think it is awesome, I have the experience, and I wasn’t expecting to land something so soon, it wasn’t a promise but it is an interview”

Steinberg shared advice for others who may be out there looking for new positons, “strut your stuff and be confident, know your worth.”

FOX^1 was a co-sponsor of today’s job fair and organizers estimated about 2000 people turned out looking for a new job.