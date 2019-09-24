Governor’s office warns of EEE dangers following second death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYME -- The second person diagnosed EEE in Connecticut has passed away.

An adult from Old Lyme has succumbed to the virus.

This is the worse season of EEE in the state's history but things are improving.

"As has been stated we really just have to get through the next couple of weeks and we will be OK," said Dr. Theodore Andreadis Director of the Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station

The message was loud and clear from State Officials in Hartford: take precautions but don’t be alarmed.

"State government is being cautious on your behalf and we are urging you to be careful. No need to panic," said Governor Ned Lamont.

The Governor’s office is asking everyone across the state, particularly in the areas east of the Connecticut river, to use caution. They say to use bug spray, wear protective clothing and limit your time outdoors between dusk and dawn.

For a kayak instructor like Sharon Baldie, that is a risk she is willing to take.

"This is the life I live and I’m not living if I don’t enjoy things that I love to do that include outside," said Baldie.

Connecticut has had two confirmed diagnoses. Both have passed away.

"We have never seen this much activity at this high-level over such a wide geographic region," said Dr. Andreadis.

"We also know that this is also an effective climate change. It’s not just happening here in Connecticut," said LT. Govoner Susan Bysiewicz.

At least 27 people nationwide have been diagnosed with the rare neurological virus. That is significantly higher than the yearly average of seven. One-third of reported cases end in death.

The State said there is good news. The number of infected mosquitoes is decreasing rapidly.

The DOT plans to put up billboards along highways to warn out-of-state visitors of the virus concerns.

State officials say restrictions will be in place until the first hard frost of the year which is still a couple of weeks away.