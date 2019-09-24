Kids at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center get big surprise 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - A big surprise for patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Tuesday.

“Kids should be kids, sometimes they end up in the hospital but our job is to help create an environment of play and happiness because we know when kids are feeling well their feeling better and we can get them out of the hospital sooner and back to what they know, to play,” Kelly Foy, Certified child life specialist at CCMC.

Mickey Mouse had a big surprise for the kids Tuesday, toys and lots of them!

With a little help from Disney and ESPN there were a lot of smiles in the hospital. Smiles from kids like Riley have been through a lot over the past few years.

“ Riley has brain and spinal tumor and ependymoma she’s been going through a lot see CCMC is phenomenal with her. What do you like most about coming here? Like the toys?” said Janay Brooks, Riley’s Mom.

For every kid here at Connecticut children’s today was a special day, but for one special patient named Kendall today happened to be her last day of chemo.

“We started this whole process in the beginning of February, so it’s been a long road. It’s nice to finally be at the end and this day I don’t think could have been scheduled anymore perfectly for her for sure,” said Danielle Lord, Kendall’s Mom.

The toys much more than toys, they’re pieces of happiness that help these kids heal. Take it from Genevieve who knows a thing or two about healing, she’s now in remission after being diagnosed with leukemia at age 10.

“It is a big healing thing and it makes me feel happy that a lot of people care about us,” said Genevive Neiman who was Diagnosed with leukemia at age 10.

The hospital does not have a budget for toys, they rely solely on donations.