× Macy’s to hire 2,000 in Cheshire for holiday season

CHESHIRE — Retailer Macy’s is hoping to fill more than 2,000 positions for the holiday season at their Cheshire facility.

Officials said the company expects to hire more than 2,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal colleagues at the Cheshire Fulfillment Center.

The workers will be handling merchandise from receiving through sorting, ticketing and shipping to customers nationwide.

In a press release, Macy’s said some of the benefits of working at Macy’s Cheshire Fulfillment Center include:

$70 bonus per overnight shift (select dates only) and $250 bonus for qualifying seasonal Class A drivers

Macy’s merchandise discount

Quarterly bonus opportunity through Macy’s Path to Growth Incentive

First consideration for available career opportunities post-holiday

Candidates interested in open positions should visit macysJOBS.com