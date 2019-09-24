Macy’s to hire 2,000 in Cheshire for holiday season

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
CHESHIRE — Retailer Macy’s is hoping to fill more than 2,000 positions for the holiday season at their Cheshire facility.

Officials said the company expects to hire more than 2,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal colleagues at the Cheshire Fulfillment Center.

The workers will be handling merchandise from receiving through sorting, ticketing and shipping to customers nationwide.

In a press release, Macy’s said some of the benefits of working at Macy’s Cheshire Fulfillment Center include:

  • $70 bonus per overnight shift (select dates only) and $250 bonus for qualifying seasonal Class A drivers
  • Macy’s merchandise discount
  • Quarterly bonus opportunity through Macy’s Path to Growth Incentive
  • First consideration for available career opportunities post-holiday

Candidates interested in open positions should visit macysJOBS.com

