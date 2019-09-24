× Meriden man appears in court on domestic violence charges in connection with missing mother

NEW HAVEN — A man who police said is a primary suspect in the disappearance of a Meriden mother appeared in court Tuesday to answer domestic violence charges .

Jason Watson, pled not guilty to domestic violence charges including strangulation, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct,assault and denial on violation of probation.

Previously, police have said the domestic violence charges are separate from the disappearance of his fiancee, Perrie Mason, but police have labeled Watson as the primary suspect in that case.

The arrest warrant is sealed. The state’s attorney said the whole case is supposed to be under seal for 90 days. The case was continued to Nov. 4.