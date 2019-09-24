Mutual aid called to help battle 2-alarm fire in Wallingford, home destroyed

WALLINGFORD — Wallingford fire officials say there were no injuries after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the call came in reporting a house fire on Twin Oak Farm Road in Wallingford. As crews were approaching the home, they saw a smoke column in the sky.

There were initial reports that someone was trapped inside the home, but fire crews were unable to get inside the home to search it due to the intensity of the fire. They were then told by a relative who lived next door that no one was inside the home at the time, but there may have been some animals.

Fire officials also say there were some explosions that made the fire difficult to suppress. The water supply was also challenging.

Crews from both Wallingford and Meriden helped fight the fire, and officials say the flames were brought under control within 30 minutes.

The fire is currently under investigation.