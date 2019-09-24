× New Haven PD Captain Anthony Duff to be honored

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Police Department will be honoring Captain Anthony Duff who was shot while confronting a homicide suspect in August.

Police say he’ll be recognized for honoring his ‘oath and commitment to serving the New Haven community’ at the 2019 Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut (PCAC) Distinguished Chiefs dinner.

The dinner will be held on September 25th at 6 p.m. at Vazzy’s Four Seasons in Stratford.

For Reservations or questions, please contact Meg Martins at admin@ctpcac.org.

46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, died after he was shot in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven just before 9:30 p.m. on August 12th.

Capt. Duff tried to stop the shooter by chasing him on foot, but Duff was shot by the same person, who remains at large.