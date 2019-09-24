Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- In WorkinCT, we have a pig.

But it’s no ordinary pig,

This one does so much for kids. It teaches them a little respect, a lot of creativity, and even some business sense.

‘The Giggling Pig’ is more than just any old art studio where kids and grownups can start their own gallery. Here, owner Hannah Perry and her team teach a lot about self-esteem and confidence, by showing kids that the characters they create can do so much more than just sit on a canvas.

How about publish books? Turn characters into sell-able business opportunities? No dream is left unturned at the Giggling Pig!