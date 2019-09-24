Psychologist charged with statutory rape of California high school student

LA HABRA, Calif. – A 35-year-old school psychologist has been charged with statutory rape following a lengthy investigation over alleged sex with a student on the campus of La Habra High School in Southern California, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Kristin Lynn Boyle of Lake Forest has been accused of having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student in a classroom at the high school back in April 2018, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

She was arrested on Sept. 20.

“Mental health professionals wield a tremendous amount of influence over their patients,” DA Todd Spitzer said in the release. “This betrayal of trust is even more egregious because she used her position to gain her victim’s trust and then exploited the therapist/patient relationship to prey on one of the very students she was entrusted with helping.”

Boyle worked as a school psychologist at La Habra High at the time of the alleged incident. She has since been placed on administrative leave, the release stated.

No other victims were uncovered during the investigation, according to prosecutors.

Boyle faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4300, or to submit a tip anonymously by going to http://www.tip411.com.