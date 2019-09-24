× Schiff says whistleblower wants to talk to House Intelligence Committee

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that the whistleblower who filed a mysterious complaint, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, would like to speak to the committee.

The whistleblower has requested guidance from acting DNI Joseph Maguire on how to do so, Schiff said.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted.

“We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” he added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.