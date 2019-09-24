What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Schiff says whistleblower wants to talk to House Intelligence Committee

Posted 3:05 PM, September 24, 2019, by

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that impeachment "may be the only remedy" to President Donald Trump's refusal to make public a whistleblower complaint and transcript of a phone conversation he had with Ukraine's president.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday that the whistleblower who filed a mysterious complaint, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump’s conduct, would like to speak to the committee.

The whistleblower has requested guidance from acting DNI Joseph Maguire on how to do so, Schiff said.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted.

“We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week,” he added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

 

