Second person in state dies of EEE

HARTFORD — Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said a second person has died from EEE.

She joined the heads of the Department of Public Health, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation for a news conference at the State Capitol in Hartford to discuss the state’s response to Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)

Mosquitos in South Windsor tested positive for EEE and the town has said they will start spraying pesticides near schools and parks.

A resident of East Lyme and first person in Connecticut to test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) died last week.

DPH said the patient became ill during the last week of August with encephalitis.

Health officials say this is the first fatal case of EEE since 2013.

DPH also announced a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for EEE.

Officials advise residents to protect themselves and their children by avoiding outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.