Skunk tests positive for rabies in Ledyard

LEDYARD — Officials said Tuesday that a skunk has tested positive for rabies.

Officials from the Ledge Light Health District said the skunk was found in the area of Goulart Road in Ledyard was tested and found to be positive for rabies on Tuesday.

They reminded the public should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.)” said officials in a statement.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or the Ledyard Animal Control Officer at 860-464-6400.

