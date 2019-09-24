× Sources say Pelosi preparing House action amid growing calls to start the impeachment process

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to put a resolution on the House floor Wednesday to address the Ukraine scandal, amid growing calls to start the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, according to sources.

What that resolution will specifically say is still being worked out.

A Democratic leadership aide told CNN that key committees are currently working on the language.

A source added that Pelosi wants to do this before Thursday, when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to appear before House Intelligence Committee, in hopes of pressuring him to reveal the details of the whistleblower complaint against Trump.