South Windsor to start spraying for mosquitos after discovery of EEE

SOUTH WINDSOR — School officials said they are planning to start spring for mosquitos on town parks and schools following the discovery of a mosquito carrying the EEE virus.

Town officials announced Monday that a mosquito tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. School officials said Tuesday they authorized an emergency pesticide application for town parks and schools.

In a letter to parents, Kate Carter, Superintendent of Schools, said, “[W]e consulted with the Supervisor of the Pesticide Management Program for DEEP, and she also confirmed that an emergency application is warranted. Thus, tree line borders and areas of standing water on school campuses will be treated. Once a decision is made as to which specific pesticide will be used, both town and district websites will post this information.”

Officials said outdoor activities will close at 5:30 p.m. daily until the first hard frost of the season.

Town officials said, “As a result of this, all Town athletic fields, Parks, and outdoor Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed immediately at 5:30 PM. We hope you can understand the importance of this hard decision and trust that we always have the safety of our residents as our top priority. 4th “R” Families please note: all 4th “R” activities will be conducted inside the elementary school buildings after 5:30 PM each day; no playgrounds, fields, or outdoor spaces will be utilized after 5:30 PM.”