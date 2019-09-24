“Our review of the results of coliform bacteria, Physicals, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals and total petroleum products of the water test collected by SCWA on 9/23/19 and analyzed by Phoenix Lab on 9/24/19 showed that all parameters are within acceptable drinking water standards, and therefore the do not drink advisory can now be lifted.  The water is safe to drink. Based on this review, none of the products deemed missing from the shed and dumped in the pond were detected in the test. However, monthly monitoring of these products at the well will continue to verify that the DEEP cleanup efforts of the pond were successful in alleviating the impact on the well.  The filing station and bottled water at the Gales Ferry Fire Station remains open and available till 8 pm tonight and will be open a short time for the morning from 6 am to 8 am tomorrow.”