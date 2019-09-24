× Water in Gales Ferry deemed safe to drink

GALES FERRY — A “Do Not Drink” advisory has been lifted by the Dept. of Public Health Tuesday night.

The Department of Public Health released the following statement:

“Our review of the results of coliform bacteria, Physicals, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals and total petroleum products of the water test collected by SCWA on 9/23/19 and analyzed by Phoenix Lab on 9/24/19 showed that all parameters are within acceptable drinking water standards, and therefore the do not drink advisory can now be lifted. The water is safe to drink. Based on this review, none of the products deemed missing from the shed and dumped in the pond were detected in the test. However, monthly monitoring of these products at the well will continue to verify that the DEEP cleanup efforts of the pond were successful in alleviating the impact on the well. The filing station and bottled water at the Gales Ferry Fire Station remains open and available till 8 pm tonight and will be open a short time for the morning from 6 am to 8 am tomorrow.”

On Monday, officials advised people to boil their water before drinking, after a pumping station in Gales Ferry was vandalized.

Police said this is the second time people have vandalized the facility in the last week.

The facility pumps water to about 2000 people in 870 homes. Most of those homes reside in the densely populated area east of Route 12 and south of Whaleshead Road.

Police believe that the suspects broke into the facility over the weekend. They sprayed graffiti on sheds, tossed around containers of motor oil belonging to the facility and burned small equipment in the driveway, according to police.

They also tagged the local park.

The Mayor of Ledyard took to Facebook Tuesday night saying: