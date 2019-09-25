3 women arrested in connection to a home invasion in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police said they arrested three women in connection to a home invasion Monday night.

Hamden Police Department said they responded to a home on Lexington Street following a report of a “fight in progress”.

Police said a 20-year-old resident advised officers that three females forced entry into her home and that one of them assaulted her.

“She received several injuries, including an injury to her forehead, eye, neck and wrist,” police said in a release. “The females stole several items, including a wallet, money and marijuana.”

Police said they located the three women moments later where they were then taken into custody.

Police said they arrested Brianna Frederick, 21; Yvonne Kelley, 26; Kiyesha Smith, 21, all from New Haven.

They are facing multiple charges including home invasion, robbery in the second degree and other charges.