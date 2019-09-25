Child rescued from roof; house condemned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA -- Ansonia Police say the women who called police stayed at the scene until police arrived. They say it’s her that made the difference.

“I was driving on Main Street in Ansonia and there is a baby on the roof!”

A good Samaritan frantically calls 911 around 8:47 Wednesday morning. She stands across the street from the home at 680 Main Street watching the toddler standing on the roof. She called to the child as she waited for police to arrive.

David Hustek, 23, and Sarah Barker, 20, were both arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment First Degree.

“She was the one that made this all happen. She is just as important as our officers getting there and getting in the house.” Said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department.

Officers responded within minutes. They kicked in the door and rushed to the second floor. There they found the baby’s father David Hustek and aunt Sarah Barker sound asleep.

Police woke the father who reached out the window and pulled the child back in.

“It would have been a tragedy if that poor little child fell. That would have been it,” said Catherine DiBona. “That was a gift that the Samaritan was there at that time. “

DiBona has a child of her own and two grandchildren. She knows just how important it is to stay on top of a young child.

“You have to watch him like a hawk every minute because that’s how quick it happens. In a second.”

The house was found in complete disarray with trash strewn around the yard. Police say the house has been condemned by the Building Department.

“If you see something call the police and report it to us,” said Lt. Lynch. “We’d rather go out there and find nothing than have a tragedy happen.”

The baby was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. He was not harmed.

“That’s a beautiful thing to hear that baby did not fall and is safe,” said DiBona. “That’s a happy ending.”

The child is currently in DCF custody. His father and aunt remain in custody on $10,000 bond.

