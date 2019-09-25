Clear Wednesday night; tracking PM showers Thursday

Tonight will be calm and clear with lows in the 50s which is near or even a bit above average for this time of year.
Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy that sunshine today! After a sunny start Thursday, more clouds will develop midday and afternoon. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon but it won't be a wash-out by any means. Temperatures will be a bit warmer too with highs in the mid 70s - near 80.
Then we're back to another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. Temperatures will continue to alternate between fall and late-summer warmth. Overall, there will probably be more days above average than anything else.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 52-58.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. High: 75-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: low-mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low 80s.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli