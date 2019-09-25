What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Clear Wednesday night; tracking PM showers Thursday

Posted 3:41 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, September 25, 2019

Tonight will be calm and clear with lows in the 50s which is near or even a bit above average for this time of year.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy that sunshine today! After a sunny start Thursday, more clouds will develop midday and afternoon. There is a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon but it won't be a wash-out by any means. Temperatures will be a bit warmer too with highs in the mid 70s - near 80.

 

Then we're back to another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. Temperatures will continue to alternate between fall and late-summer warmth. Overall, there will probably be more days above average than anything else.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 52-58.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon showers.  High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant.  High: low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.  High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an early shower, then turning warmer. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. High: low 80s.

