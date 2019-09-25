× Correa pleads not guilty after Judge rules there’s probable cause in Griswold triple murder case

NEW LONDON — The suspect in a triple murder has plead not guilty after the judge in the probable cause hearing says there is probable cause on all nine counts in the state’s case.

Sergio Correa and his sister are accused of brutally killing three Griswold family members. Kenneth and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home in December 2017 and the remains of their son, 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, were found in nearby woods in May. Correa has entered a not guilty plea on all 13 counts against him. The case will go to trial and the pre-trial date set for November 8th.

The defense declined to call any more witnesses in the hearing Wednesday.

Sergio Correa’s charges include three felony murder charges and murder with special circumstance which carries a life sentence without chance for parole if convicted.