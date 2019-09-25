Daytrippers: A stand up escape in Old Lyme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYME – The leaves are turning and so are the tides and that’s incentive enough for visitors to get out on the water in Old Lyme.

Black Hall Outfitters might not be as busy once the summer season ends but, they say, taking tours of the Great Island Salt Marsh is a memorable experience.

Gene Chmiel, whose family has owned Black Hall Outfitters for two decades said, “September and October are probably two of the most dramatic months to be out on the water here.”

Kevin Patrick Gallagher, who guides trips for Black Hall both on stand up paddleboard and by kayak said, “as soon as you get past our bridge there is nothing but green all around you and it’s really accessible.”

The Great Island Salt Marsh is about 500 acres of protected land where people come from around the region just for the paddling. Chmiel added, “it’s really considered one of the best spots in new England to paddle.”

This time of year Black Hall Outfitter has tours and boat rentals out of locations in Old Lyme and at a new marina in Westbrook. They also operate a high end boating paddle and gear shop at their Old Lyme location on the Black Hall River.

