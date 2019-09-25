× Defense files appeal of gag order in Dulos case

HARTFORD — The attorney for Fotis Dulos has filed an appeal on the state-issued “gag order” in the case against his client.

Norm Pattis filed the appeal Wednesday in Stamford, asking the Connecticut Supreme Court to lift the order, that silences lawyers, police, and others in this criminal case.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of evidence tampering, and one count of hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Also Wednesday, Troconis, the girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, was questioned by lawyers for Jennifer Dulos’s mother, as part of a deposition..

Troconis was seen entering the west hartford law office this morning.

Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, is suing Fotis Dulos, for millions of dollars in unpaid loans her family made to Dulos’s Fore Group real estate company.