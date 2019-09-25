Fall RV Road Trip: Foster Farm Corn maze and Lutz Children’s Museum

Stop one on today’s fall RV road trip… prepare to get lost!

“Our farm is been here since 1790, and at this point, it’s our 18th year having a corn maze,” said Judy Foster from Foster Farm. “Every year we have a different theme, and our theme this year is African savanna.”

From corn mazes to animals to hayrides, mums, and pumpkins galore… Foster Farm in South Windsor has all things fall and more!

“I think people who don’t get to be on a farm very often, especially in a town like ours where you don’t realize there’s a lot of farm land left, which there isn’t, it’s kind of a cool thing to be outside, and enjoy nature m, and be out in the sun, and just enjoy the fall weather,” said Kelly Foster of Foster Farm.

A family friendly stop sure to please folks young and old.

“Well for us we’re lucky because it’s our backyard, and our kids get to enjoy it every day,” said Kelly. “So we like that other people’s kids get to come, and enjoy a big backyard with lots of fun things to play on the outside, and be outside and instead of behind a screen.”

Beep beep… time for stop #2 at The Lutz Children’s Museum.

“The museum is a great place to visit,” said Bob Eckert, executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum. “We serve children 2 to 10 years old and their families with hands on education and play.”

More animals, plenty of family fun and even some learning too!

“You come here to learn about history and science and live animals,” said Eckert. “But you’re having so much fun you don’t know you’re learning!”

And of course, it’s a perfect stop for your fall bucket list.

“It’s a great place to visit, it’s a place where families can have a good time together, where kids are learning and having fun and where parents meet each other, and maybe have a little adult time while kids are in a class or playing together,” said Eckert.

