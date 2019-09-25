× Father, aunt arrested after 2-yr-old found playing on Ansonia roof

ANSONIA — The father and aunt of a two-year-old were arrested Wednesday after the child was found playing the roof of a house.

David Hustek, 23, and Sarah Barker, 20, were charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment First Degree, and held on a $10,000 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Thursday.

Police said at 8:47 a.m. they received call about a child on the roof of a house on Main Street. Officers found a two-year-old boy on the roof of 681 Main Street about 30 feet above the ground. “Officer Christopher Kelley was able to talk to the child and keep him from moving around the roof while Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III forced entry into the house to get to the child off the roof,” Said police in a release.

Officials said they found the child’s father, David Hustek, and the child’s aunt, Sarah Barker who had been sleeping and unaware the child was on the roof of the house. The child was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but did not appear to be injured.

The home was found to be in deplorable living conditions, city building officials were contacted and the home was condemned. Hustek and Barker were both arrested.